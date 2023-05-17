Stellus backs Eagle Merchant’s buyout of Impact Home Services

Texas-based Impact is an owner and operator of franchises within Neighborly, a home services company.

Formed in 2021 by Shirin Kanji, Impact operates franchises for leading brands that include Mr. Rooter Plumbing, Mr. Electric, and Precision Door Service

Houston-based Stellus Capital Management specializes in senior secured loans in the lower middle market

Formed within the D.E. Shaw Group in 2004, Stellus spun out in 2012

Stellus Capital Management, LLC provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of Eagle Merchant Partners’ acquisition of Impact Home Services, LLC. No financial terms were disclosed.

Texas-based Impact is an owner and operator of franchises within Neighborly, a home services company.

Formed in 2021 by Shirin Kanji, Impact operates franchises for leading brands, including Mr. Rooter Plumbing, Mr. Electric, and Precision Door Service.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Eagle Merchant and the entire Impact team,” said Bill Haverland, a principal at Stellus in a statement. “We believe the Company’s leading market position in Georgia, strong management team, and favorable demand drivers position the Company for continued long-term success. Eagle Merchant’s breadth of investing experience in the franchisee sector will serve as a strong foundation for the Company’s continued growth which Stellus looks forward to supporting.”

Houston-based Stellus Capital Management specializes in senior secured loans in the lower middle market. Formed within the D.E. Shaw Group in 2004, Stellus spun out in 2012 and manages $2.9 billion across various investment vehicles.