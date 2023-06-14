Stellus backs Recognize Partners’ 2X investment

Houston-based Stellus specializes in loans in the lower middle market

Stellus Capital Management has provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment to support Recognize Partners’ investment in 2X LLC, a Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based digital B2B marketing-as-a-service provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

2X was founded in 2017.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Recognize and the entire 2X team and support future growth,” said Doug Bollermann, managing director at Stellus, in a statement. “2X represents a unique opportunity to invest in a company that is redefining the B2B marketing services landscape. Recognize’s breadth of investing experience and exclusive focus in the technology services industry will serve as a strong foundation for the company’s continued scale.”

Houston-based Stellus specializes in loans in the lower middle market. Formed within the D.E. Shaw Group in 2004, Stellus spun out in 2012 and today manages $2.9 billion across various investment vehicles.