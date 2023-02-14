Stellus Capital supports Bansk Group’s buyout of frozen burrito brand Red’s

Stellus was formed in conjunction with the spin-out of D. E. Shaw group’s direct capital unit

Stellus invests in middle-market companies

Currently, Stellus has approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management

Stellus Capital Management has provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment to back Bansk Group’s acquisition of Red’s All Natural, a frozen burrito and breakfast sandwich brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

Red’s was founded in 2009. Red’s products are available at retailers across the U.S., including at Sprouts, Albertsons, Costco, Kroger, Publix, Target, and Walmart.

On the transaction, Colin Baker, managing director at Stellus, said in a statement, “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Bansk and Red’s teams. Red’s is a leading brand in the clean-label frozen food category, which should be further enhanced through Bansk’s expertise in the food and beverage sector.”

Stellus was founded in 2012 and formed in conjunction with the spin-out of the Direct Capital Unit of the D. E. Shaw group. Since 2004, the Stellus team has deployed over $8 billion into more than 350 middle-market companies. Currently, Stellus has approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management.