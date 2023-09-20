Stellus taps Roberson as VP and high-net worth IR director

Roberson’s primary responsibilities will entail servicing existing LP relationships, fundraising, and executing across all channels of private wealth.

Stellus Capital Management has hired Zachary Roberson as vice president, director of high-net worth investor relations.

Roberson’s primary responsibilities will entail servicing existing LP relationships, fundraising, and executing across all channels of private wealth.

“We are pleased to welcome Zack to Stellus,” said Ryan Hughes, managing director, head of investor relations at Stellus in a statement. “With his strong experience in raising capital and client coverage capacities across both traditional and alternative investments, Zack is an excellent addition to the team as we continue to expand our relationships within the private wealth space.”

Most recently, Roberson served as Midwest lead for Carlyle’s family wealth team within their investor relations group. Prior to Carlyle, Roberson worked at both Neuberger Berman and Hartford Funds.

Headquartered in Houston, Stellus is a director lender focused on the lower middle market. Formed within the D.E. Shaw Group in 2004, Stellus spun out in 2012 and today manages $2.9 billion across various investment vehicles.