Stengel Hill Architecture secures investment from Godspeed

FMI Capital Advisors and Fultz Maddox Dickens PLC provided legal advice to SHA while Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Godspeed Capital.

SHA was founded in 1996

Based in Washington, D.C., Godspeed Capital invests in lower middle-market defense & government services, solutions, and technology

Godspeed was founded in 2020

Godspeed Capital Management has made an investment in Kentucky-based Stengel Hill Architecture, an architecture and interior design firm that focuses on healthcare facilities.

No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Douglas T. Lake Jr., founder and managing partner of Godspeed Capital, said in a statement, “We are pleased to establish Stengel Hill Architecture as Godspeed’s new AEC platform focused on the U.S. healthcare facilities market. As the leading player in key, growing healthcare markets with a diverse set of highly specialized and sought-after architectural and design capabilities, we believe SHA is well-positioned to capitalize on attractive market tailwinds and has a notable opportunity to disrupt the highly fragmented market and emerge as the one-stop platform for public and private clients’ healthcare design needs.”

FMI Capital Advisors and Fultz Maddox Dickens PLC provided legal advice to SHA while Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Godspeed Capital.

SHA was founded in 1996.

Based in Washington, D.C., Godspeed Capital invests in lower middle-market defense & government services, solutions, and technology. The firm was founded in 2020.