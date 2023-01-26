Stephens Group-backed Princeton TMX taps Steadman as CFO and Hines as client onboarding director

Also, the company has appointed Ned Stringham to its board of managers.

Stringham is a managing partner of 42 Ventures

Most recently, Steadman held finance and strategy positions at PSPDFKit and AvidXchange, Inc

Previously, Hines worked at Green Line Benefits and Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana in employee engagement and account management roles

Princeton TMX, which is backed by The Stephens Group, has named Amy Steadman as chief financial officer and Erica Hines as director of client onboarding. Also, the company has appointed Ned Stringham to its board of managers.

Princeton TMX is an industrial shipping solutions provider.

On Stringham’s appointment, Tim Minnich, Princeton TMX president and CEO, said in a statement, “We are pleased to welcome Ned to the Princeton TMX Board. Ned has played a central role in building several industry leading software companies. His experience will be invaluable to Princeton TMX as we grow and scale.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Stringham is a managing partner of 42 Ventures. He is also the former CEO of Inside Real Estate and an ex-operating partner at NexPhase Capital.

Most recently, Steadman held finance and strategy positions with two North Carolina-based software businesses, PSPDFKit and AvidXchange, Inc. She also previously worked at the National Football League and The Carlyle Group with a focus on technology.

Most recently, Hines worked at Green Line Benefits and Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana in employee engagement and account management roles.

The Stephens Group has nearly $2 billion of private equity assets under management. Since 2006, The Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, technology infrastructure and vertical software.