Stephens Group to exit specialty mechanical contractor Summit Industrial Construction

The Stephens Group has agreed to sell Summit Industrial Construction, a Houston-based specialty mechanical contractor. The buyer is Comfort Systems USA Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

“It’s been a pleasure to partner with Jeff since the founding of Summit Industrial. He and the talented team at Summit have done a remarkable job building their capabilities to become a leading industrial contractor,” said Witt Stephens, CEO and co-chairman of The Stephens Group in a statement. “We are excited about this transaction for them and the future for the company under Comfort Systems.”

Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, The Stephens Group has over $2 billion of private equity assets under management. The firm was founded in 2006.