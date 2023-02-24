Sterling-backed Velo taps McAfee as CEO and president

Velo is an online retailer of cycling equipment and accessories.

Velo, which is backed by Sterling Partners, has named Paul McAfee as CEO and president.

Velo is an online retailer of cycling equipment and accessories. The company is comprised of two Colorado-based cyclery companies, Planet Cyclery and Colorado Cyclist.

Previously, McAfee worked at STATSports, where he was the president of its North America operations and its chief sales officer. Prior to STATSports, McAfee was a member of leadership teams at two bicycle and retail brands, Canyon Bicycles and Chain Reaction Cycles.

On the appointment, Steven Taslitz, co-founder and chairman at Sterling, in a statement, “To scale these organizations and tell their story, we needed to find a leader who truly understood the ethos of the brands and respected the industry and craft of cyclery. We’re fortunate that Paul, with his professional accolades and passion for the outdoors, joined Velo.”

Founded in 1983, Sterling is based in Chicago.