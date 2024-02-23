Sterling exits Evergreen North American Industrial Services

- Sterling created Evergreen through the combination of family-owned, New York-based North American Industrial Services and Houston-based Evergreen Environmental Services
- BlackArch Partners served as financial advisor to Evergreen and Sterling
The Sterling Group has sold Evergreen North American Industrial Services to Quanta Services. No financial terms were disclosed.
Texas-based Evergreen is a provider of specialized and recurring environmental solutions.
Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel
Sterling invests in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Sterling currently has over $6 billion of assets under management.