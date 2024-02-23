Sterling exits Evergreen North American Industrial Services

Texas-based Evergreen is a provider of specialized and recurring environmental solutions.

Sterling created Evergreen through the combination of family-owned, New York-based North American Industrial Services and Houston-based Evergreen Environmental Services

Sterling invests in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies

The Sterling Group has sold Evergreen North American Industrial Services to Quanta Services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel and BlackArch Partners served as financial advisor to Evergreen and Sterling.

Sterling invests in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Sterling currently has over $6 billion of assets under management.