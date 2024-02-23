PE Deals

Sterling exits Evergreen North American Industrial Services

Texas-based Evergreen is a provider of specialized and recurring environmental solutions.

-
  • Sterling created Evergreen through the combination of family-owned, New York-based North American Industrial Services and Houston-based Evergreen Environmental Services
  • BlackArch Partners served as financial advisor to Evergreen and Sterling
  • Sterling invests in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies

The Sterling Group has sold Evergreen North American Industrial Services to Quanta Services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Texas-based Evergreen is a provider of specialized and recurring environmental solutions.
Sterling created Evergreen through the combination of family-owned, New York-based North American Industrial Services and Houston-based Evergreen Environmental Services.

Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel and BlackArch Partners served as financial advisor to Evergreen and Sterling.

Sterling invests in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Sterling currently has over $6 billion of assets under management.

 