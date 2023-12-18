PE Deals

Sterling Group-backed Frontline Road Safety buys pavement marking firm Aero-Mark

Frontline Road Safety LLC, a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, has acquired The Aero-Mark Company, LLC, a Streetsboro, Ohio-based Aero-Mark, a pavement marking contractor. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Aero-Mark transaction marks Frontline’s twelfth acquisition since the platform was established in July 2020.

“We are excited to partner with the Aero-Mark team and to continue building our presence in the Midwest,” said Mitch Williams, CEO of Frontline Road Safety in a statement. “The Aero-Mark team is known across the industry for its commitment to quality, service and safety. Aero-Mark will be a terrific addition to the Frontline platform.”

Based in Texas, The Sterling Group invests in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Sterling was founded in 1982.