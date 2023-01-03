Sterling Group-backed FSG buys fencing distributor Hartford Fence Supply

FSG was founded in 2021

Fencing Supply Group, which is backed by The Sterling Group, has acquired Tampa, Florida-based Hartford Fence Supply, a provider of vinyl and aluminum fencing products. No financial terms were disclosed.

“It is truly an exciting time, and we are thrilled to welcome the talented and dedicated people of Hartford Fence to our Fencing Supply Group team,” said Andrea Hogan, CEO of Fencing Supply Group, in a statement. “We are building North America’s premier distribution company for fencing and outdoor living products, and Hartford Fence is the ideal complement to our existing footprint in the Tampa area.”

FSG was founded in 2021. Current FSG companies include Binford Supply, Cedar Supply, Fence Supply, Merchants Metals, Pro Access Systems, Sharon Fence Distributors and Specialty Fence Wholesale Jacksonville.

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group targets basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 64 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14 billion.