Sterling Group-backed West Star Aviation snaps up aviation maintenance provider Jet East

West Star Aviation, a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, has acquired Jet East, an Ohio-based aviation maintenance provider.

West Star is a provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services to the business aviation industry.

“I’m extremely happy to welcome the Jet East employees to West Star. Both West Star and Jet East are remarkable companies with strong and unique cultures,” said Jim Rankin, CEO of West Star Aviation in a statement.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to West Star while Jefferies, LLC served as a financial advisor.

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group invests in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial companies. Currently, Sterling has over $6.1 billion of assets under management.