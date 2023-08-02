Sterling Group launches new organic waste material platform Compost360

Steve Carn and Randy Arnold will serve as CEO and chief operating officer, respectively, of the Compost360 platform.

The Sterling Group has formed Compost360, a new platform focused on building a processor of organic waste material and producer of sustainable landscaping products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Compost360 has acquired Nature’s Choice, a New Jersey-based organic waste recycling company.

“We look forward to partnering with Steve Carn and Randy Arnold to build the Compost360 platform, each of whom has decades of experience in the municipal solid waste industry,” said Lucas Cutler, a partner of The Sterling Group Foundation Fund in a statement. “Nature’s Choice is a nationally recognized leader in the organic recycling and mulch/soil market and is an exciting first addition to the Compost360 platform.”

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group invests in the middle market. Currently, Sterling has over $5.9 billion of assets under management.