Sterling Group’s lower mid-market team forms tire and auto services platform

The Sterling Group partnered with a former CEO to launch a tire and auto services platform called Premier Tire & Service.

The firm is working with John Adams, the former CEO of Full Speed Automotive. The platform will acquire tire and retail service retail locations in various markets across the country.

“We are excited to enter the highly attractive tire retail and service segment of the aftermarket automotive industry and partner with seasoned industry professionals to build a platform of scale,” according to Lucas Cutler, Sterling Group partner who leads the firm’s lower mid-market strategy.

The firm’s lower middle market team, called Sterling Group Foundation Fund, recently closed its debut fund on $636.6 million. Cutler joined from CenterOak Partners in 2021 to launch the smaller market strategy.

Other executives on the team include Luke Bateman, managing director, who joined from Insight Equity, as well as Steven Hirsch, director; and vice presidents Jared Bell and Bryan Tisdale.