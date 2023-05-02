Sterling invests in dairy and produce distributor Mr. Greens

The deal was done in partnership with Mr. Greens CEO Nick Politis and other members of management.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Sterling invests in the middle market

Sterling has completed over 220 transactions, representing approximately $27 billion in aggregate value

The firm was founded in 1991

Sterling Investment Partners has made an investment in Miami-based Mr. Greens, a distributor of produce, dairy and specialty food items to the restaurant and hospitality industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal was done in partnership with Mr. Greens CEO Nick Politis and other members of management.

“We are extremely impressed by Mr. Greens’ leadership team, dedication to its customers and employees, and its essential role in the marketplace as a leading provider of top-quality produce and other specialty foods,” said Charles Santoro, managing partner and co-founder of Sterling, in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with Nick and his team to help them continue Mr. Greens’ impressive growth in a large, fragmented and highly attractive market, while supporting their strong culture and reputation.”

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Sterling invests in the middle market. Sterling has completed over 220 transactions, representing approximately $27 billion in aggregate value. The firm was founded in 1991.