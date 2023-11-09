Sterling Partners exits music education franchise School of Rock

Sterling Partners first invested in School of Rock in 2009.

Sterling Partners has exited music education franchise School of Rock via the latter’s acquisition by Youth Enrichment Brands, a youth activities platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Everyone involved in School of Rock – from leadership to instructors – has been singularly focused on enriching students’ lives through music. It has been incredible to be part of such a tremendous mission-based journey,” said Avi Epstein, a managing director at Sterling Partners in a statement. “Its business model is highly differentiated from other franchising models, and with Youth Enrichment as its next partner, there is no shortage of runway for continued growth for years to come.”

School of Rock was founded as a single school in Philadelphia in 1998. Since then, School of Rock has grown from less than 6,000 students to over 180,000 annually.