Sterling promotes Yu to principal

Sterling Investment Partners has promoted Dan Yu to principal on the investment team.

Yu originally joined Sterling in 2013 as an associate and returned in 2017 after receiving a MBA from Columbia Business School. He is involved in all aspects of the firm’s investment activities, including analyzing and executing transactions and working with management teams to enhance each portfolio company’s franchise value. Yu serves on the board of directors of AIMS Companies, Belnick, Camp, Kendall, and formerly on the board of All My Sons.

Prior to joining Sterling, Yu held positions at Corinthian Capital and at Wells Fargo Securities.

Sterling Investment Partners invests in middle market companies. Over its history, Sterling has completed more than 200 transactions, representing approximately $25 billion in aggregate value.