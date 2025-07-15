Sterling to acquire packaging firm PCI from Oncap
Oncap, the mid-market platform of Onex, invested in PCI in December 2017.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Oncap, the mid-market platform of Onex, invested in PCI in December 2017.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination