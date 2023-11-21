Stern Partners agrees to acquire retailer Grafton Apparel

Established in 1853, Grafton Apparel today operates 127 retail stores and three e-commerce websites

Grafton will continue to independently operate and grow its retail and e-commerce businesses, Tip Top, George Richards and Mr Big & Tall

The deal is expected to be finalized over the coming weeks

Stern Partners has agreed to acquire Grafton Apparel, a Toronto-based retailer of men’s clothing.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be finalized over the coming weeks.

Established in 1853, Grafton Apparel today operates 127 retail stores and three e-commerce websites.

Grafton will continue to independently operate and grow its retail and e-commerce businesses, Tip Top, George Richards and Mr Big & Tall, in the Canadian market.

“The growth of the retail apparel market in Canada has been an area of interest for us,” said Daniel Cairns, vice president of Stern Partners, in a statement. “Grafton’s commitment to delivering quality and value to consumers, backed by a strong team, has created a growth trajectory that we want to support. We are excited to partner with the strong team at Grafton as we turn the page into this next chapter together.”

Stern Partners is a Canadian private investment firm controlled by Ronald Stern. It is based in Vancouver.

National Bank Financial acted as exclusive financial advisor and Davies Ward Phillips Vineberg acted as legal advisor to the company on the deal. Norton Rose Fulbright acted as legal advisor to the purchaser.