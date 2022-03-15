Stevens joins Ethos Capital as principal

Ethos Capital has named Scott Stevens as a principal. Previously, he worked at Pamlico Capital.

PRESS RELEASE

Boston, MA – March 15, 2022 – Ethos Capital LP (“Ethos” or the “Firm”) announced today that Scott Stevens has joined the Firm as a Principal.

Mr. Stevens joins Ethos from Pamlico Capital (“Pamlico”). Prior to Pamlico, Mr. Stevens was an investment professional at ABRY Partners (“ABRY”), where he collaborated on multiple transactions with Erik Brooks, Co-CEO of Ethos, and Chris Ritchie who recently joined as a Partner.

Mr. Brooks and Mr. Ritchie, together with Co-CEO Fadi Chehadé, commented, “We are excited for Scott to join our investment team. He has tremendous experience and, having worked together for several years at ABRY, we are confident that he will strengthen our organization.”

While at Pamlico, Mr. Stevens focused on investments in the information services, software and education technology sectors. He also served on the board of directors of several companies, including Aite-Novarica Group, CEATI International, and Profisee. At ABRY, Mr. Stevens reviewed and executed investment opportunities across the IT services, software, and financial services sectors. He began his career as an investment banker at McColl Partners where he advised companies on sell-side mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions. Mr. Stevens received a BBA from the University of Georgia and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Ethos Capital LP

Ethos was established to make majority and control minority investments in middle-market information service companies, primarily across North America and Europe. The organization provides operational expertise to companies through a dedicated team of 15 Executive Partners. Ethos’ strategy is to add value by partnering with existing management teams to strategically enhance operations and accelerate growth.

Ethos Capital is actively seeking new investment opportunities with companies that understand the importance of stakeholder capitalism and appreciate the impact of implementing responsible strategies. For more information, please visit www.ethoscapital.com.