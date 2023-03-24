Stevenson joins General Atlantic as senior advisor

In his role, Stevenson will provide strategic counsel and support to the firm’s investment teams and portfolio companies in the life sciences sector.

Most recently, Stevenson was executive vice president and chief operating officer at Thermo Fisher Scientific

He is also the former president and COO of Applied Biosystems prior to its merger with Invitrogen Corporation

General Atlantic formally established life sciences as a core sector in 2020

General Atlantic has appointed Mark Stevenson as a senior advisor. In his role, Stevenson will provide strategic counsel and support to the firm’s investment teams and portfolio companies in the life sciences sector.

Most recently, Stevenson was executive vice president and chief operating officer at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He is also the former president and COO of Applied Biosystems prior to its merger with Invitrogen Corporation.

“At a time in life sciences when technology is playing a more important role than ever, and the scale of complexity and innovation is expanding, we are thrilled to welcome Mark,” said Brett Zbar, MD, managing director and global head of life sciences at General Atlantic, in a statement. “Mark has a strong track record leading public and private companies and driving strategic growth, leveraging his expertise across many areas within life sciences including genomics and enabling tools. We believe he will bring great value to our portfolio and be an important partner to our life sciences team in seeking to identify emerging and compelling opportunities for investment in what we view as a golden age of biology.”

General Atlantic formally established life sciences as a core sector in 2020. As of December 31, 2022, General Atlantic has invested more than $2.5 billion in over 25 companies in the life sciences sector globally.

General Atlantic has more than $72 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of December 31, 2022.