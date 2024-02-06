STG-backed Wrike appoints Scott as CEO

Prior to his role as interim CEO, Scott served as the company’s chief financial officer beginning in March 2022

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, STG targets companies in data, software, and analytics

Wrike, a San Jose, California-based intelligent work management platform, has named Thomas Scott as CEO.

Wrike is a portfolio company of STG.

Scott held the position of interim CEO since July 2023.

Prior to his role as interim CEO, Scott served as the company’s chief financial officer beginning in March 2022.

“Since moving into his current role, Tom has worked closely with leaders across the organization, from product to marketing to sales, to find new avenues for growth and innovation that position Wrike on an upward trajectory,” said Sunit Mukherjee, a managing director at STG in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue working with Tom in this capacity and excited to see the Company and product thrive under his ongoing guidance.”

