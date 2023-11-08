STG completes take-private buyout of media editing tools provider Avid Technology

According to terms of the transaction, Avid stockholders will receive $27.05 per share

STG has closed its previously announced take-private buyout of Avid Technology, a Burlington, Massachusetts-based provider of editing tools for the media and entertainment industry. The deal was for about $1.4 billion.

“We are excited to begin the next phase of Avid’s journey,” said William Chisholm, a managing partner and Patrick Fouhy, a principal at STG in a statement. “Avid’s solutions are integral to content creation and management workflows across the film, television and music markets. Building on Avid’s established leadership position, we look forward to accelerating Avid’s growth trajectory through a deep focus on innovation and delivering enhanced customer value,”

Goldman Sachs served as financial advisor to Avid, and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Avid. Rothschild & Co. served as financial advisor to STG, and Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to STG. Sixth Street Partners and Silver Point provided debt financing in support of the transaction.

STG invests in data, software, and analytics.