STG-led investor group completes take-private $1.5bn acquisition of Momentive

Symphony Technology Group-led investor group has completed its take-private buyout of Momentive for $1.5 billion.

According to terms of the deal, Momentive shareholders will receive $9.46 per share. As a result of the closing, Momentive is no longer trading on the NASDAQ.

“We are excited to begin the journey. The iconic SurveyMonkey platform is a market-leading brand full of capability and innovation potential,” said J.T. Treadwell, managing director at STG in a statement, “We’re thrilled to partner with the company to continue delivering innovative, world-class solutions that meet the needs of everyone from the individual to the enterprise.”

STG targets companies in data, software, and analytics.