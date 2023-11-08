STG takes Pro Tools maker private; CORE Industrial adds on; healthcare M&A picks up

Happy Wire Wednesday folks.

Technology deals are front and center today, with Gemspring acquiring technology advisory group TNS Communications and Symphony Technology Group (STG) closing the take-private acquisition of Pro Tools maker Avid Technology for $1.4 billion, which we’ll take a closer look at.

Earlier this morning, PE Hub was the first to report on middle-market PE sponsor CORE Industrial Partners’ new add-on in the packaging sector.

Energy is a sector I’ve covered extensively over many years. For your reading pleasure, I’ve compiled a mini listicle of deals involving deals involving power and utility equipment and service companies, including a $1.1 billion exit for Comvest Partners.

Wrapping up the Wire, we’ll get some look-ahead commentary on the healthcare sector from investment bank Harris Williams.

Let’s start off with the take-private deal.

Pro Tools goes private

PE Hub has covered the audio/visual engineering space extensively for quite some time, with technology players like Ardian-backed Audiotronix’s add-on deal strategy garnering a steady amount of reads on PE Hub and PE Hub Europe. So it’s only fitting that we should look to another A/V mainstay, Pro Tools.

Yesterday, Palo Alto-based PE firm Symphony Technology Group closed the previously announced deal to take private Pro Tools owner Avid Technology for $1.4 billion.

The acquisition was announced on August 9, and approved by Avid’s stockholders on November 2. Avid’s shares ceased trading on the NASDAQ exchange on November 6, and the company will operate as a privately-held company and remain based in Burlington, Massachusetts. Goldman Sachs advised Avid on the take-private deal, while Rothschild served as STG’s advisor. Sixth Street Partners and Silver Point have committed debt financing to fund Avid’s take-private.

“Avid’s solutions are integral to content creation and management workflows across the film, television and music markets. Building on Avid’s established leadership position, we look forward to accelerating Avid’s growth trajectory through a deep focus on innovation and delivering enhanced customer value,” said William Chisholm, managing partner of STG.

Packaging up add-ons

PE Hub’s Rafael Canton was the first to report earlier this morning that Chicago-based CORE Industrial Partners has acquired General Converting, a Bolingbrook, Illinois-based packaging specialist that counts candy brands Skittles and Trolli and microphone manufacturer Shure as customers. The deal follows CORE’s platform investment in Century Box earlier in November.

“Since inception, the packaging and folding carton market has been one of CORE’s thematic verticals due to the sector’s strong underlying industry fundamentals, growth outlook and fragmentation,” CORE Industrial Partners managing partner John May told Rafael. “CORE has spent significant time and research on the folding carton and packaging space.”

Consumer packaging deals are expected to pick up in 2024, William Blair’s Brian Flynn told Rafael in a recent interview.

Power market upgrades

Shifting gears from candy packaging to the century-old power and utility grid. Spurred by rapid energy transition goals across the US, PE Hub has seen a flurry of deal activity in recent weeks involving power transmission component companies and utility service providers alike. In my former role as a journalist, starting in 2014, I covered the intersection of the utility market and renewable energy development. Until the August 2022 passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, the maturity of the US renewable energy market in the mainstream electric power grid had never materialized to anything more than a fad.

Over the last two weeks alone, three power infrastructure equipment providers and utility service companies have traded hands among buyout firms, including an exit involving a public company buyer:

• Power technology manufacturer Hubbell on October 31 agreed to acquire Systems Control, a portfolio company of Comvest Partners, for $1.1 billion in cash, providing an exit for the PE sponsor after a five-year hold. Based in Iron Mountain, Michigan, Systems Control is a manufacturer of power substation control and relay panel equipment, as well as turnkey substation control building solutions.

• In another exit involving a power market company, Greenbelt Capital Management on November 1 led an investor group’s buyout of Saber Power Services, a Houston-based infrastructure services company, from Oaktree Capital Management. Co-investors in the buyer group include Schroders Capital, StepStone Group and Wafra. Formed in 2010, Saber is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business providing medium and high voltage electrical infrastructure services.

• On October 27, Wind Point Partners acquired Central Moloney, a Pine Bluff, Arizona-based manufacturer of power distribution transformers and related components formed in 1949. Isaiah Sullivan, a vice president at Wind Point said, “CMI is a leading platform with a significant opportunity in the distribution transformer market. Chris Hart and the CMI management team have built a respected brand and a rapidly growing business, placing them at an exciting inflection point within the electrical equipment industry.” Monroe Capital is providing a senior credit facility to fund the sponsor’s buyout of CMI.

Healthcare M&A accelerates

Healthcare M&A activity has accelerated over recent quarters, as investment bank Harris Williams revealed at its annual 2023 Consumer Healthcare Conference, held on November 1.

The role of add-on M&A was an important topic at the Richmond, Virginia-based middle market bank’s healthcare conference. While panelists agreed 2023 was a mixed bag for healthcare M&A in general, they shared the view that the pace of dealmaking is accelerating, with a positive outlook for 2024.

“Sellers are seeing the long-term value a larger platform can bring in terms of staff development and business growth,” said Geoff Smith, managing director of Harris Williams’ Healthcare & Life Sciences Group. “Both buyers and sellers are eager to build strong partnerships that will unlock the next phase of growth and enable a better clinician and patient experience via a shared vision and cultural alignment.”

Key takeaways include:

• To drive organic growth, consumer healthcare businesses are focusing on multi-tier strategies involving technology, patients, and personnel.

• While experts agreed that 2023 was a mixed bag for M&A, they also shared the view that the pace is now accelerating, and that there is growing optimism for 2024.

• Consumer healthcare platforms are looking to a range of technologies, including AI, to improve efficiency and the patient and clinician experience.

Click here to read more from the investment bank’s conference recap.

