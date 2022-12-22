Stifel to acquire healthcare M&A advisor Torreya Partners

Stifel’s global healthcare investment banking team is led by Co-Heads Mark Dempster and Declan Quirke

The team has advised on approximately 700 total M&A and capital raising transactions since 2010

Stifel Financial Corp is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri

Stifel Financial Corp has agreed to acquire Torreya Partners LLC, a M&A and private capital advisory firm serving the global life sciences industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Torreya was founded in 2007.

“One in five dollars spent in the United States, and a growing percentage globally, is healthcare-related,” said Ronald J. Kruszewski, Stifel chairman and CEO in a statement. “This combination brings together two like-minded firms that drive innovation with forward thinking and creative solutions for clients. I look forward to welcoming the Torreya team to Stifel.”

