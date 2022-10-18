Stone-Goff-backed JSI acquires Mitchell Engineering

Mitchell is led by Brian Whitaker, who will remain in his role

JSI, a portfolio company of Stone-Goff Partners, has acquired Mitchell Engineering, a provider of outside plant engineering and design services to telecommunication clients in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Eastern Texas. No financial terms were disclosed.

JSI is a provider of specialty consulting and engineering services to rural broadband telecommunications operators.

Mitchell is headquartered in Wills Point, Texas and is led by Brian Whitaker, who will remain in his role.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Mitchell Engineering to our growing JSI family. By adding their expert team to our ranks, we not only gain their decades of industry experience and insight, but further strengthen JSI’s premier outside plant engineering capabilities, which in turn, support the continued growth and success of our clients throughout the United States,” JSI CEO Tasos Tsolakis said in a statement. “We are exceptionally pleased to be able to join forces with such a high-caliber team as Mitchell Engineering during this unprecedented period of growth for our company, for our clients, and for our industry at large.”

JSI has customer relationships with more than 600 telecommunications operators across 46 states and several US territories. It is headquartered in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Stone-Goff Partners invests in lower middle market technology-driven service businesses.