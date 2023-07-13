Stone-Goff Partners invests in web hosting provider BigScoots

BigScoots was founded in 2010

BigScoots was advised by Leonis Partners and Stone-Goff was advised by Layer7 Capital on the transaction

Stone-Goff Partners targets technology-driven business-to-business service companies

Stone-Goff Partners has made an investment in Chicago-based BigScoots, a managed hosting service provider for the WordPress ecosystem. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will support accelerated growth for BigScoots.

“We are thrilled to become the first institutional partner of BigScoots and look forward to working with Scott and Justin as we admire their entrepreneurial instincts and industry expertise in the WordPress ecosystem,” said Laurens Goff, co-founder & managing partner at Stone-Goff in a statement. “We can’t wait to support management to grow the company’s team, client base and product offerings. This is an exciting time for all of us as we combine forces to accelerate their momentum through thoughtful organic initiatives and strategic M&A.”

