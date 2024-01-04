Stone-Goff Partners promotes Bosco and Bertrand to partner

SGP invests in the lower middle market

Founded in 2010, the firm targets technology-driven business-to-business service companies

Stone-Goff Partners has promoted Rob Bosco and Chaz Bertrand to partner.

Bosco joined SGP in 2016 and Bertrand came on board in 2021.

“We’re thrilled to have Rob as a partner at Stone-Goff, to recognize his many contributions to the firm and his value as an investor and leader,” said Hannah Stone Craven, SGP co-founder in a statement. “Rob’s ability to make things happen, his values, his curiosity and his incredible excitement to build better companies make him a model for the next generation of investors. We could not be more excited to welcome him as a partner.”

On Bertrand’s promotion, SGP co-founder Laurens Goff said in a statement, “As a longtime relationship, Chaz has been pivotal in laying the foundation to help us build a stronger firm and growing capital base. Chaz has helped shape our brand both internally and externally and his leadership and strategic guidance is invaluable as we scale SGP. As we enter 2024, we could not ask for a better senior team than with the addition of Rob and Chaz as partners.”

