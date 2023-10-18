Stone-Goff taps Fozzard as VP, business development head

In this role, Fozzard will be responsible for leading SGP’s origination efforts focused on investment opportunities in coordination with Stone-Goff’s senior deal-team professionals.

Stone-Goff Partners has hired Allen Fozzard as vice president, head of business development.

“Allen’s ability to foster strong relationships with new and existing sources of deal flow and his deep understanding of our core industry sectors are fully aligned with our investment strategy,” said Laurens Goff, co-founder and managing partner at Stone-Goff Partners in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome Allen to the Stone-Goff team and are confident his extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our firm.”

Before joining Stone-Goff, Fozzard was part of the business development team at Symphony Technology Group. Fozzard is a former associate at Valesco Industries, Inc. and was an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stone-Goff Partners invests in lower middle market technology-driven business-to-business service companies. Based in New York and Boston, Stone-Goff was founded in 2010.