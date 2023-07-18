Stone Point-backed Allied buys digital benefits platform Medxoom

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Stone Point targets the global financial services industry and related sectors

Medxoom’s backers included Las Olas Venture Capital, TTV Capital, and Castellan Group, the family office of the co-founders of Zelis Payments

Allied Benefit Systems, which is backed by Stone Point Capital, has acquired Atlanta-based Medxoom, a digital benefits platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Allied is a healthcare administrator for employee benefits plans.

On the deal, Jeff Toewe, Medxoom CEO, said in a statement, “The investment in capital, resources, and talent by Allied will support our mission to optimize the health benefits experience for our clients and their members. We are thrilled to be part of the Allied family.”

Allied was founded in 1980.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Stone Point targets the global financial services industry and related sectors. The firm has about $50 billion of assets under management.

Medxoom’s backers included Las Olas Venture Capital, TTV Capital, and Castellan Group, the family office of the co-founders of Zelis Payments.