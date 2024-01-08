Stone Point Capital invests in medical stop-loss captive platform ClearPoint

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Stone Point targets the global financial services industry and related sectors

The private equity firm has more than $50 billion of assets under management

Stone Point Capital has made an investment in ClearPoint Health, a Columbia, South Carolina-based medical stop-loss captive platform for small and mid-sized employers. No financial terms were disclosed.

ClearPoint is led by CEO Jeb Dunkelberger.

On the transaction, Chuck Davis, CEO of Stone Point Capital, said in a statement, “We are excited to help launch a company whose mission is to make employee benefits more affordable and higher quality for small and mid-sized employers and their employees. We believe that the cost of employer-sponsored health insurance is one of the largest and most common issues facing U.S. employers.”

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Stone Point targets the global financial services industry and related sectors. The private equity firm has more than $50 billion of assets under management.