Stonebridge appoints Di Giorgio and Simunac as co-CEOs

Stonebridge Financial Corp, a Canadian provider of ESG-oriented private credit, has made changes to its top leadership and expanded the focus of its strategy.

Stonebridge appointed Cam Di Giorgio and Daniel Simunac as co-CEOs and Cormac Mac Lochlainn as executive vice president.

Robert Colliver, the firm’s co-founder, will transition to the role of executive chairperson, while continuing to oversee Stonebridge’s existing debt funds and separately managed accounts.

The Toronto-based firm is also adding new verticals to include additional forms of “resilient credit” across real estate asset classes, as well as asset-backed and cash-flow based diversified industries. This will expand and enhance Stonebridge’s platform for its next phase of growth.

“From wind and solar farms to hospitals and highways, to data centres and fibre-optic networks, our focus on sustainability and other community-enhancing projects that improve our collective futures has allowed us to remain at the forefront of the infrastructure finance industry for nearly a quarter-century,” said Di Giorgio in a statement. “With the growth of our team, offerings and ongoing market needs for various forms of infrastructure, we are well-positioned to assist borrowers with financing solutions as well as investors seeking exposure to such areas of private credit.”

Di Giorgio joined Stonebridge in 2009 and has since held progressively senior positions, most recently executive vice president. His prior roles were at Sun Life Financial, CIT Structured Finance/Newcourt Capital and Canada Life.

Simunac joins Stonebridge from Raymond James Bank, where he served as principal officer and country head for Canada, a platform he founded in 2012.

Established in 1999, Stonebridge has C$3.2 billion in assets under management.