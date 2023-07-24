Stonehenge Partners exits manufacturer PPM Technologies

Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Duravant is a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging, and material handling sectors.

Stonehenge Partners has sold Newberg, Oregon-based PPM Technologies, a maker of conveying, coating and thermal equipment, to Duravant. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We have enjoyed a great working relationship with the PPM team over the last four and a half years,” said Andrew Bohutinsky, managing partner of Stonehenge Partners in a statement. “We are very pleased with the growth of the business under our stewardship and look forward to its continued success within the Duravant family of companies.”

Based in Ohio, Stonehenge Partners targets middle market companies. The company manages more than $1 billion.