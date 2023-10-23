Stonepeak and Vista in multi-billion take-private moves; True Green mulls community solar add-ons

Good morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here filling in for MK Flynn on the Monday Wire.

We’ve got some jumbo deals to start the week, with Stonepeak agreeing a take-private of a marine cargo container leasing company for an enterprise value of about $7.4 billion and Vista Equity Partners making a $4 billion move for an integrated payments software provider.

We then hear from True Green Capital’s Panos Ninios, as he tells PE Hub’s Michael Schoeck about some potential add-ons, before Rafael Canton speaks to William Blair’s Brian Flynn about the bank’s recent report on the packaging sector.

Cargo

Stonepeak has agreed to acquire Textainer Group, a Bermuda-based marine cargo containers leasing company, in a take-private deal with an enterprise value of about $7.4 billion.

Textainer’s common shareholders will receive $50 per share in cash, giving the common shares a total value of around $2.1 billion. That offer gives a premium of around 46 percent over Textainer’s closing share price last week.

“Textainer forms a critical link in global trade,” said James Wyper, a senior managing director at Stonepeak, in a statement. “The business is underpinned by high-quality assets and contracted cash flows that provide substantial downside protection and resilient through-cycle performance.”

Payments

Vista Equity Partners has agreed to acquire EngageSmart, a provider of customer engagement and integrated payments software, for approximately $4 billion.

EngageSmart stockholders will receive $23.00 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. That gives a premium of 23 percent over the unaffected closing price of EngageSmart’s common stock on October 4 and 30 percent over the 30-day average up to that point.

When the deal closes, Vista will hold a 65 percent stake in EngageSmart while General Atlantic will hold the remaining 35 percent stake.

Solar plays

True Green Capital could participate in a couple of community solar add-on acquisitions for project portfolios or development companies seeking to scale up on a national platform, Panos Ninios, managing partner and founder, told PE Hub’s Michael Schoeck.

Westport, Connecticut-based True Green, a $1.2 billion private equity investor focused on the energy transition, sees about three-quarters of M&A opportunities from origination or private deal referrals. That leaves about one-quarter of deal referrals from investment bank-marketed processes such as CleanChoice Energy, a retail energy and community solar integrator, Ninios said. The firm’s preference is toward private opportunities.

After acquiring CleanChoice Energy in April from its founding members, True Green could seek another such company in the community solar market, he said. CleanChoice could also participate in an acquisition for a customer portfolio that brings the operator of 215,000 customers in 16 states into a new state or regional market.

The portfolio company could look to acquire a project development portfolio of community solar and energy storage projects of 0.5 MW to 100 MW, while a 100 MW portfolio represents a “sweet spot” for add-on deals, Ninios said.

Check out the full interview here.

For more on the solar market, check out Irien Joseph’s interview with Ara Partners’ Tuan Tran over on PE Hub Europe this morning.

Irien spoke to Ara about the firm’s recent investment in Germany’s Vacuumschmelze (VAC), a rare earth permanent magnet manufacturer, and while its biggest focus is on how its products can benefit from the rise in electric vehicles – as well as a desire in western markets to diversify away from what has been a China-dominated sector – Tran also touched on how VAC has a presence in the solar energy industry.

“The soft magnet business that feeds into industrial applications and solar applications, and consumer electronic device applications, is a multi-billion-dollar end market that could double or triple over the next several years,” Tran told Irien. “The solar residential commercial solar applications are expected to grow by six to 10-fold in this decade and will need current sensors that go into those solar inverters,” Tran added.

Here’s the full interview, which as well as the electric vehicle market looks at other applications for VAC’s products.

Packing up

Switching sector now to consumer packaging, where investment bank William Blair reckons there’s potential for some more activity next year.

PE Hub’s Rafael Canton spoke to Brian Flynn, co-head of packaging M&A, about the bank’s recent report on the packaging market, which highlighted the sector’s M&A slowdown in the first half of the year due to lingering supply chain effects from the pandemic and rising interest rates.

However, as companies burn through excess stock, their outlooks have improved, which could mean more deal activity into 2024.

“As we look forward, what we’re seeing is the destocking starting to flatten out,” Flynn said. “From here until the first half of next year, we will start to see companies be able to provide several months in a row of sustained earnings and allowing investors to feel comfortable that this EBITDA that we’re going to market with is sustainable.

“When you think about 2024, we see a thawing in the packaging M&A market with the expectation of more activity year-over-year.”

