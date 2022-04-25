Stonepeak recruits Wong as senior managing partner

Stonepeak has named Daniel Wong as a senior managing partner. Previously, he worked at Macquarie where he was most recently global co-head of Macquarie Capital.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, NY – Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced that Daniel Wong has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Europe. Based in the firm’s London office, Daniel will oversee Stonepeak’s continued expansion into Europe and build on Stonepeak’s existing strengths in infrastructure, energy transition, and ESG. Daniel will also join the firm’s Executive Committee.

Daniel joins Stonepeak following more than 22 years at Macquarie where most recently he served as Global Co-Head of Macquarie Capital, including as Global Head of Infrastructure & Energy, as well as a member of the Executive Committee of Macquarie Group. While at Macquarie, Daniel led the acquisition and served as Chairman of the firm’s Green Investment Group – a division that grew under his tenure into one of the world’s leading developers in renewable energy.

“Daniel brings tremendous experience as a business leader, sustainability advocate, and investor across a wide range of infrastructure and energy sectors,” said Stonepeak CEO, Chairman, and Co-Founder Michael Dorrell. “We are excited to welcome him to Stonepeak as we become an increasingly more global firm and with sustainability at the heart of our operating principles and values. We look forward to his contributions to the platform as Head of Europe and across our core and energy transition strategies.”

“The world as we know it must be rebuilt and reconfigured in a way that is more sustainable, less carbon intensive, more connected, and fairer for future generations. Meeting this imperative will require enormous amounts of capital and is one of the greatest investment opportunities of our generation. I am delighted to join the Stonepeak team and I look forward to building on Stonepeak’s strong momentum in investing in infrastructure and the energy transition, as well as leading the firm’s business in Europe, as we play our role to deliver a positive impact for everyone,” said Wong.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $46 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Stonepeak sponsors investment vehicles focused on private equity and credit. The firm provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to sustainably grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy transition, power and renewable energy, transport and logistics, and water. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Hong Kong, Houston, London and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.