Stonepeak to take marine cargo containers leasing company Textainer private for $7.4bn

According to terms of the agreement, Textainer shareholders will receive $50 per share in cash.

At the closing of the transaction, Textainer will stop trading on the New York Stock Exchange

President and CEO Olivier Ghesquiere will continue to lead Textainer

BofA Securities is serving as financial advisor to Textainer while Deutsche Bank is acting as financial advisor to Stonepeak

Stonepeak has agreed to acquire Textainer Group, a Bermuda-based marine cargo containers leasing company, in a take-private deal for about $7.4 billion.

According to terms of the agreement, Textainer shareholders will receive $50 per share in cash.

At the closing of the transaction, Textainer will stop trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Textainer forms a critical link in global trade. The business is underpinned by high-quality assets and contracted cash flows that provide substantial downside protection and resilient through-cycle performance,” said James Wyper, a senior managing director at Stonepeak in a statement. “These characteristics, along with Textainer’s commitment to customers and disciplined approach to capital expenditure, are what make the company a leader in the sector. We look forward to working closely with Textainer to help further their strategy and growth.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

President and CEO Olivier Ghesquiere will continue to lead Textainer.

BofA Securities is serving as financial advisor to Textainer while Deutsche Bank is acting as financial advisor to Stonepeak.

Based in New York Stonepeak invests in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $57.1 billion of assets under management.