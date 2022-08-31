Strattam Capital-backed HireRoad picks up PeopleInsight

The acquisition of PeopleInsight is HireRoad's third since Strattam Capital's majority investment in 2018.

PeopleInsight is a provider of workforce analytics software

HireRoad’s purchase adds data analytics features to its core platform and allows customers to pull in data from other third-party systems

The deal follows a global rebrand of HireRoad as well as the launch of the company’s talent management platform in Australia and New Zealand

Strattam Capital-backed HireRoad has acquired PeopleInsight, an Ottawa-based provider of workforce analytics software. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Arlington, Virgina, HireRoad is a provider of cloud-native end-to-end talent management and insight software. The purchase of PeopleInsight adds data analytics features to the company’s core platform and allows customers to pull in data from other third-party systems.

The deal represents the third acquisition since Strattam Capital’s majority investment in HireRoad in 2018.

“Analytics continue to be a challenge for HR professionals, especially in mid-sized organizations,” said Otto Berkes, CEO of HireRoad. “They often don’t have the resources for a data warehouse and a dedicated staff to perform analyses, yet they have the same desire for actionable data and many of the same complex business needs as larger organizations. We have been impressed with PeopleInsight’s approach in supporting their customers and delivering exceptional service, and we are excited to join forces with their talented team as we accelerate our global work together.”

“By unifying data from disparate HR technologies, we allow decision-makers to spend time analyzing information and planning for the future rather than translating data and making spreadsheets,” said PeopleInsight’s CEO John Pensom. “We are delighted to expand access to our platform on a global scale. In HireRoad we have found a great partner for the next chapter of our company’s journey.”

Strattam Capital is an Austin, Texas-headquartered investment firm that targets founder-led independent B2B software and technology companies across North America.