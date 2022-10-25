Stride Consumer Partners invests in beauty brand Patrick Ta beauty

Ropes & Gray served as legal advisor to Stride Consumer Partners while Buchalter served as legal advisor to Patrick Ta Beauty

The investment will be used for growth and personnel hiring

Stride Consumer Partners has made a minority investment in Patrick Ta Beauty, a beauty brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

“At the core of our approach is a passion for partnering with talented management teams,” said Steve Berg, a partner at Stride Consumer Partners, in a statement. “Patrick Ta Beauty’s tremendous growth is a testament to Patrick, Rima and Avo’s accomplishments in capturing consumers’ hearts with its compelling brand story paired with an innovative, quality product offering. We are excited to play a role in Patrick Ta Beauty’s next successful chapter.”

The investment from Stride Consumer Partners will fuel the brand’s growth by driving awareness for Patrick Ta beauty, supporting the brand’s portfolio and distribution expansion at Sephora as well as the build out of the team.

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Patrick Ta Beauty. Ropes & Gray served as the legal advisor to Stride Consumer Partners while Buchalter served as legal advisor to Patrick Ta Beauty.

