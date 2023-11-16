Stride Consumer Partners invests in clean hair brand Odele

The investment will be used for growth.

Stride Consumer Partners has made a minority investment in Minneapolis-based clean hair care brand Odele. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used for growth.

On the investment, Steve Berg, a partner at Stride Consumer Partners, said in a statement, “We were immediately impressed by the expertise and passion that Lindsay, Britta and Shannon bring to Odele. They’ve created a distinctive, authentic brand which reflects their beliefs and mission. We’re grateful for the opportunity to support them as partners.”

The Odele co-founders remain the majority shareholders.

William Blair & Company, LLC served as financial advisor to Odele while Raymond James served as financial advisor to Stride Consumer Partners.

Odele was launched in January 2020.

Stride targets the beauty & personal care, food and beverage, active lifestyle and multi-unit consumer services sectors.