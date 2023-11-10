Striking the right key: 5 notable PE deals in music royalties

Round Hill Music Royalty Partners and HarbourView Equity Partners are two PE firms that have been especially active in the sector this year.

Investing in music royalties and copyrights has become a popular trend in private equity over the past few years. A key reason for the sector’s allure is its recession-resistant ability to provide stable and consistent cashflow in a shaky economy. Lately, Round Hill Music Royalty Partners and HarbourView Equity Partners seem to dominate the space; however, the bullishness has been spreading to other firms: Last week, Morgan Stanley Tactical Value, the private equity and credit investment platform of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said it was teaming up with renowned music publisher Kobalt to form a $700 million plus venture focused on acquiring music royalties.

PE Hub takes a look at five music deals that struck a resonating chord with us this past year.

Round Hill Music Royalty Partners acquires Steve Lillywhite’s song royalties

Deals in this space got off to a rollicking start in January when Round Hill Music Royalty Partners made an undisclosed investment in music producer Steve Lillywhite’s song royalties.

Lillywhite’s resume includes work with U2, The Rolling Stones, Morrissey, Dave Matthews Band, The Talking Heads, David Byrne, Phish and Counting Crows.

Based in New York City, Round Hill Music Royalty Partners invests in music copyrights of classic songs or catalogs of established recording artists.

The transaction builds on one of the most active years in Round Hill Music’s 12-year history, which saw the firm invest more than $200 million across more than 40 acquisitions.

“As someone who grew up idolizing the bands and albums Steve Lillywhite produced, it is an honor to partner with him on this exciting transaction,” said Josh Gruss, CEO of Round Hill Music, in a statement. “Steve’s catalog includes royalties to some of the most sought-after songs and albums of all time. We are thrilled to have reached this milestone transaction.”

Since January 2011, Round Hill “has been responsible for over $1.4 billion of music copyright transactions across 128 catalog deals.”

2. HarbourView Equity Partners to acquire Wiz Khalifa catalog

Six months later, Newark, New Jersey-based HarbourView, another active music copyrights investor, got into the action when it snapped up select recorded music and publishing assets of recording artist Wiz Khalifa for an undisclosed sum.

Said Sherrese Clarke Soares, founder and CEO of HarbourView, “Wiz Khalifa has already made a profound impact on culture as a musician, executive, media visionary and creative force.”

Since its launch in 2021, HarbourView, which targets the entertainment and media sector, has acquired a portfolio featuring thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, and comprising about 20,000 plus songs. To date, the firm has acquired over 45 music catalogs.

3. Round Hill Music buys Linus Entertainment

A month later, in late August, the prolific Round Hill made yet another intriguing transaction when it scooped up Linus Entertainment, a Waterdown, Ontario-based music company operating as an independent record label, distributor and publisher.

The transaction involved the company’s music recording and publishing catalogs as well as the purchase of Independent Digital Licensing Agency, a distribution company.

Founded in 2000 by Geoff Kulawick, Linus holds the exclusive rights to a range of popular recordings spanning rock, blues, folk, jazz, and global artists.

“This investment includes some of the most celebrated music and performers to come out of Canada and supports our strategy of investing in and supporting the growth of iconic music,” said Round Hill’s Gruss.

4. Carlyle-backed Litmus Music acquires Katy Perry’s catalog

The early fall went into high gear when Litmus Music, a music rights business that’s backed by The Carlyle Group‘s global credit platform, agreed to acquire some of Katy Perry’s music catalog.

At the time the deal was announced, Carlyle declined PE Hub’s request to comment on the terms of the deal, but media outlets pegged the purchase amount at $225 million.

The transaction covers five of Perry’s albums that were released by Capitol Records between 2008 and 2020, which include 16 multiplatinum singles.

Litmus Music was launched in 2022 by veteran music executives Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll with a $500 million equity investment from Carlyle.

“We believe this is a testament to the team’s ability to partner with the world’s top artists,”said Matt Settle, managing director at Carlyle in a statement. “Katy’s iconic songs have not only achieved outstanding commercial success but have significantly influenced popular culture.”

5. HarbourView acquires select music royalties of pop/rock icons Christine McVie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

The tail end of October saw jaw-dropping deals from HarbourView with the acquisition of select music royalties of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Christine McVie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

McVie, who passed away in November 2022, was a member of the iconic pop/rock band Fleetwood Mac, for which she played the keyboard and contributed both songs and vocals. Power couple Benatar and Giraldo have sold over 30 million records and garnered four Grammy Awards thanks to Benatar’s achievements as a singer and Giraldo’s as a guitarist, producer and songwriter.

“Christine’s remarkable talents played an integral role in shaping Fleetwood Mac’s sound,” said HarbourView CEO Clarke Soares in a statement. “The band’s timeless music and worldwide influence continues to captivate all generations of listeners today.”

On the Benatar and Giraldo deal, HarbourView added it was “overjoyed” to acquire “the iconic catalog of Pat and Neil. The works are cross-generational, inspirational and a perfect complement to our portfolio.”

As avid interest in this space continues, PE Hub projects more deals in the pipeline to come soon.