Sumeru Equity Partners to take Q4 private in C$257m deal

Sumeru will pay C$6.05 in cash per common share to Q4 shareholders, other than those held by certain shareholders that are rolling their equity interests

The deal reflects a total equity value of about C$257 million

Q4 closed an initial public offering on the TSX in 2021, raising more than C$100 million

Q4, a Toronto-based capital markets access platform, has agreed to taken private in an acquisition by Sumeru Equity Partners.

Sumeru will pay C$6.05 in cash per common share to Q4 shareholders, other than those held by certain shareholders, including Ten Coves Capital and CEO Darrell Heaps, that are rolling their equity interests.

The deal reflects a total equity value of about C$257 million, inclusive of the shares to be sold by the rolling shareholders.

The purchase price represents a 36 percent premium to the closing price of the common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on November 10, 2023, a 43 percent premium to the 20 day volume-weighted average trading price of the shares, and a premium of 46 percent to the 60-day volume-weighted average trading price of the shares.

“We have long admired Q4’s innovation leadership in the investor relations market—offering unified capital markets access software for IR organizations of all sizes,” said Sumeru’s Mark Haller, managing director, and Jack McCabe, principal, in a statement. “Q4 is well-positioned for growth given its single, integrated platform across IR websites, virtual events, investor targeting and real-time analytics. We are excited to partner with Darrell Heaps and the Q4 team to accelerate the company’s growth, expand its product capabilities and broaden customer relationships.”

Q4 closed an initial public offering (IPO) on the TSX in 2021, raising more than C$100 million. At the time of the IPO, the company was backed by venture capital firms, among them First Ascent Ventures, Information Venture Partners and Napier Park Financial Partners.

Sumeru Equity Partners is a technology-focused private equity firm that provides growth capital to companies in North America and Europe. The firm has its headquarters in San Mateo, California.

Raymond James is acting as exclusive financial advisor to the special committee. Stifel Canada is acting as independent valuator to the special committee. Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt is acting as legal advisor to Q4. Dorsey & Whitney is acting as special US legal advisor to Q4. McCarthy Tétrault is acting as legal advisor to the special committee. Blake, Cassels & Graydon is acting as legal advisor to the rolling shareholders. National Bank Financial is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Sumeru. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Stikeman Elliott are acting as legal advisors to Sumeru.