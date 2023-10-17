Summit leads investment in healthcare company Hallmark

The new funding will be used for Hallmark’s growth and product development

Summit Partners has led an investment in Hallmark Health Care Solutions, a healthcare tech company headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Other investors include Enhanced Healthcare Partners.

“We’ve been fortunate to work with Isaac and team over the last three years during a period of strong growth and innovation at Hallmark,” said Matthew Thompson, general partner at Enhanced Healthcare Partners in a statement. “We’ve been consistently impressed with the team’s dedication to their customers and the true impact the company is making in an increasingly critical area of the healthcare ecosystem. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners targets tech, healthcare and other growth industries. The firm is currently managing more than $37 billion in capital.

EHP invests in middle-market healthcare businesses.