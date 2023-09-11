Summit Park-backed Curion appoints Jungmann as CEO

Before joining Curion, Jungmann was CEO of private equity-owned Urban Farmer

Prior to Urban Farmer, he was the CEO of Convenience Valet

Jungmann was also president of sales for Richelieu Foods

Curion, a portfolio company of Summit Park, has named Steve Jungmann as CEO. He will also serve on the board of directors.

Based in Illinois, Curion is a consumer-focused market research firm.

Before joining Curion, Jungmann was CEO of private equity-owned Urban Farmer. Prior to Urban Farmer, he was the CEO of Convenience Valet. Jungmann is also the former president of sales for Richelieu Foods.

“Welcoming Steve marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us, filled with growth and innovation,” adds Keren Novack, president of Curion in a statement. “With his experience and visionary leadership, we are primed to extend the rich history of Curion and define the future of our industry.”

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Summit Park targets the lower middle market.