Summit Park recaps test and measurement firm Michelli

McGuireWoods acted as legal counsel to Summit Park and Jones Walker LLP acted as legal counsel to Michelli.

Michelli was founded in 1947

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Summit Park is focused exclusively on the lower middle market

Summit Park invests across a range of industries, including services, consumer, and industrial growth

Summit Park has recapitalized New Orleans-based Michelli Weighing & Measurement, a test and measurement business. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Andrew Gilbert, a partner at Summit Park, said in a statement, “Our team has been focused on investing in the test and measurement sector for more than a decade, including our previous investment in laboratory products and services business, Control Company. We are thrilled to be partnering with Bobby, Joel and the entire Michelli team who have built one of the leading brands in the calibration services market.”

Stellus Capital Management, LLC and its affiliates provided the debt financing for the transaction. McGuireWoods acted as legal counsel to Summit Park and Jones Walker LLP acted as legal counsel to Michelli.

Michelli was founded in 1947.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Summit Park is focused exclusively on the lower middle market. The firm invests across a range of industries, including services, consumer, and industrial growth.