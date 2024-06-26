People

Summit Partners appoints Buehler Zanotti as EIR

In this role, Buehler Zanotti will work closely with Summit’s growth products & services team to identify new investment opportunities and advise growth-stage companies within the functional foods and health and wellness sectors.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this