Summit Partners appoints Buehler Zanotti as EIR

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
In this role, Buehler Zanotti will work closely with Summit’s growth products & services team to identify new investment opportunities and advise growth-stage companies within the functional foods and health and wellness sectors.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination