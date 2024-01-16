Summit Partners backs property restoration firm DocuSketch

The new capital will help DocuSketch support customers and partners and accelerate R&D investments.

Summit Partners has made an investment in DocuSketch, a provider of process optimization solutions for the North American property restoration industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

The new capital will help DocuSketch support customers and partners, and accelerate R&D investments.

DocuSketch management will retain majority ownership in the business.

DocuSketch launched in 2019.

“Digital transformation in the home and commercial real estate markets has been a key focus area for Summit for several years, and we are thrilled to partner with the DocuSketch team as they work to modernize and automate critical processes in the property restoration industry,” said Colin Mistele, a managing director at Summit Partners who has joined the DocuSketch board of directors. “With a deeply experienced team who understands the challenges and nuances of the customer and solutions that are designed specifically to meet those needs, we believe DocuSketch is truly driving impact in the market.”

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare, and other growth industries.