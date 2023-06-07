Summit Partners recruits Coughlin as EIR

In this role, Coughlin will work closely with Summit’s growth products & services team to identify new investment opportunities and advise growth-stage companies in the payments, financial technology and business services sectors.

Summit Partners has named John Coughlin as an Executive-in-Residence.

In this role, Coughlin will work closely with Summit’s growth products & services team to identify new investment opportunities and advise growth-stage companies in the payments, financial technology and business services sectors.

Most recently, Coughlin served as group president of corporate payments at FLEETCOR. Coughlin is a former managing director at PCG Capital Partners and ex-CEO at dental services company Benevis.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to Summit’s Executive in Residence program,” said Matt Hamilton, a managing director with Summit Partners in a statement. “He is a highly experienced operator and a talented people leader who brings s deep expertise in the fintech and information services sectors.”

Founded in 1984, Summit targets the payments, financial technology and business services sectors. Currently, Summit is managing more than $36 billion in capital.