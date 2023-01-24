Sun Capital adds Keirstead and Massman to the C-suite

Keirstead joins Sun Capital from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority where he was CFO in the private equities department.

Prior to joining ADIA, Keirstead held the position of director of investment finance, private investments at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Most recently, Massman was head of human resources for sustainability at Jones Lang LaSalle

Prior to JLL, Massman held senior HR positions at Rockwell Collins, Kellogg’s and Procter and Gamble

Sun Capital has hired Marc A. Keirstead as chief financial officer and Adam J. Massman as chief human resources officer.

“We are very excited to welcome Marc and Adam to Sun Capital,” said Marc Leder, co-CEO of Sun Capital Partners, in a statement. “Marc’s extensive experience in financial and administrative management roles positions him well to lead our finance team and ensure our continued success. Adam’s proven ability to help maximize business results through employee engagement, assessment, and organizational health will ensure we maintain our strong workplace culture.”

Keirstead joins Sun Capital from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority where he was CFO in the private equities department. Prior to joining ADIA, Keirstead held the position of director of investment finance, private investments at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Previously, he oversaw financial and investment performance reporting, transaction, and control processes at OMERS Capital Partners.

Most recently, Massman was head of human resources for sustainability at Jones Lang LaSalle. Prior to JLL, Massman held senior HR positions at Rockwell Collins, Kellogg’s and Procter and Gamble.

Since 1995, Sun Capital has invested in more than 475 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of $50 billion across a broad range of industries and transaction structures.