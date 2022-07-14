Sun Capital-backed EIS acquires remediation platform AET

Chad Gunter, founder, owner and president of AET will continue to lead the company.

EIS Holdings, which is backed by Sun Capital Partners, has acquired Albany, Georgia-based AET Group, a remediation and clean-up platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

EIS is a provider of mission-critical environmental and infrastructure services to public and private organizations.

AET provides comprehensive environmental solutions to more than 400 customers. AET’s suite of services span a wide range of construction, compliance and consulting services, including site assessment, soil and groundwater remediation, storage tank maintenance and management.

Chad Gunter, founder, owner and president of AET will continue to lead the company.

The acquisition of AET augments EIS’ soil and groundwater remediation capabilities and provides additional core-adjacent resources and expertise. It also adds significant scale to EIS through broader service offerings and geographic expansion. The acquisition further diversifies EIS’ customer base and revenue streams, across 24 offices and over 1100 employees nationally.

“We welcome AET Group to the EIS family and are excited to work with Chad Gunter and his team,” said Joe Carter, EIS’ chief strategy officer, in a statement. “With the continued investment we are seeing from the public and private sectors in large-scale environmental clean-up initiatives, acquiring AET gives us the reach and expertise to compete for a wider array of new projects nationwide.”

